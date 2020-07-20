5h ago

Pirates kidnap seven Russian sailors in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates have kidnapped seven Russian sailors from the crew of a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria said on Monday.

The seven Russians were among 13 crew members pirates abducted from the Curacao Trader 210 miles off the coast of Benin last Friday, the embassy said on its official Twitter account, but did not provide further details.

The shipping industry has warned in recent months about increased incidents of piracy and kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly around Nigeria.

In July, pirates attacked an oil production vessel off Nigeria and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals.

