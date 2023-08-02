42m ago

Share

Pittsburgh synagogue attacker who killed 11 gets death sentence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on 31 October 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFP
Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on 31 October 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFP
  • Robert Bowers, responsible for the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that killed 11, has been sentenced to death by a 12-member federal jury.
  • The jury found Bowers guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes motivated by anti-Semitic beliefs and lack of remorse for his actions.
  • This marks the first successful federal death penalty prosecution since President Biden took office, but execution remains uncertain due to the current moratorium on federal executions.

A man who opened fire on a synagogue in the United States in 2018, killing 11 people in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the country's history, has been sentenced to death, multiple US media outlets reported.

A 12-member federal jury on Wednesday unanimously ruled that Robert Bowers should be executed for the mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018, the media outlets said.

The jury found Bowers guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in June after an emotional trial at the US District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. The 50-year-old was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

The jurors found that Bowers' attack was motivated by his hatred of Jewish people and that he chose Tree of Life because its location in one the largest and most historic Jewish communities in the US meant he could "maximise the devastation, amplify the harm of his crimes, and instil fear".

They also found that Bowers – who had an AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle and three Glock handguns during the attack and had expressed strong anti-Semitic views online beforehand – lacked remorse.

The massacre compounded fears of a resurgence of far-right groups and neo-Nazis across the United States and racism-fuelled attacks.

The family of 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, who was killed in the attack, and her daughter, Andrea Wedner, who was shot and wounded, thanked the jurors and said, "A measure of justice has been served."


"Returning a sentence of death is not a decision that comes easy, but we must hold accountable those who wish to commit such terrible acts of antisemitism, hate, and violence," the family said in a written statement.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who hid in a bathroom during the attack, also thanked the jury, saying, "It is my hope that we can begin to heal and move forward".

The jury's decision on Wednesday marks the first time since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2020 that federal prosecutors have successfully sought and won the death penalty.

However, it is not clear when, if ever, Bowers will be executed. The US Department of Justice has instated a moratorium on federal executions. At the same time, it reviews the death penalty, which Biden pledged to abolish when he was running for the Presidency.

In the sentencing phase, prosecutors argued that Bowers had the necessary intent and premeditation to qualify for the death penalty. They presented witnesses and evidence to show he carefully planned the attack and deliberately targeted vulnerable elderly worshippers.

Defence lawyers argued that Bowers has a major mental illness, including schizophrenia, and therefore lacked the necessary level of intent.

US District Judge Robert J Colville will hold a formal sentencing hearing for Bowers on Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing court officials.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 13173 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.49
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
922.76
-0.9%
Palladium
1,240.86
+0.7%
Gold
1,936.22
-0.4%
Silver
23.74
-2.3%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,164
-2.9%
All Share
76,477
-2.8%
Resource 10
60,625
-3.4%
Industrial 25
106,658
-2.7%
Financial 15
16,889
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

11h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo