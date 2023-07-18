Plane crashes into hangar in Poland, killing five: minister

A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw on Monday, killing five people, officials said.

"We have at least seven injured and five dead," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the accident in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres from Warsaw.

The local fire department said the incident happened at the airfield in Chrcynno and posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of a hangar.

Contacted by AFP, local police spokeswoman Joanna Wielocha said police were called at 1740 GMT to an accident.

Polish media said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 208.

There were people in the hangar who had been sheltering from bad weather, PAP news agency quoted fire brigade spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda as saying.

She said the weather was a "probable cause" for the crash.







