20m ago

add bookmark

'Please don’t touch my hair': Girl, 7, reads poem she wrote about being black

Black Lives Matter protests have flared up across the world.
Black Lives Matter protests have flared up across the world.
Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protesters in the city of Cheltenham, United Kingdom, were blown away by a seven-year-old protester and speaker at the rally.

Nylah, who was born in Uganda, spoke to the crowd, telling them she wanted to grow up to be an actor, singer, dancer and rapper.

She also read a poem she wrote with her father to the crowd about being Black. She was inspired by the lyrics of the song Black by Dave.


Below is a transcript of her poem:

“Black. Listen.

Black is beautiful. Black is excellent. Black is love. Black is elegant. Black is my favourite colour. Black books on my bookshelves. Daddy told us if they don’t teach us, then we should teach ourselves. Mama smears shea butter so I shine and love myself. 

Please don’t touch my hair. It’s like taking our wealth. Dave said the truth, they’re erasing it. So, I took to Mum and Dad my family tree, we are tracing it.

Black is the future. Me and my sisters, we are making it.

Sports day last summer, the gold medal, I was taking it.

This clip was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Katya Bohdan.

Related Links
Society at 'tipping point' with anti-racism rallies: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg
OPINION | When will Black lives really begin to matter in the USA?
Americans march for racial justice on Juneteenth anniversary
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 694 votes
No
67% - 5865 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 2158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo