'Please don’t touch my hair': Girl, 7, reads poem she wrote about being black

Black Lives Matter protesters in the city of Cheltenham, United Kingdom, were blown away by a seven-year-old protester and speaker at the rally.

Nylah, who was born in Uganda, spoke to the crowd, telling them she wanted to grow up to be an actor, singer, dancer and rapper.

She also read a poem she wrote with her father to the crowd about being Black. She was inspired by the lyrics of the song Black by Dave.

Seven-year-old girl reads poem she wrote about being Black https://t.co/R6MXAExNDj — Joseph Sannicandro (@thenewobjective) June 21, 2020

Below is a transcript of her poem:

“Black. Listen.

Black is beautiful. Black is excellent. Black is love. Black is elegant. Black is my favourite colour. Black books on my bookshelves. Daddy told us if they don’t teach us, then we should teach ourselves. Mama smears shea butter so I shine and love myself.

Please don’t touch my hair. It’s like taking our wealth. Dave said the truth, they’re erasing it. So, I took to Mum and Dad my family tree, we are tracing it.

Black is the future. Me and my sisters, we are making it.

Sports day last summer, the gold medal, I was taking it.”

