1h ago

add bookmark

Poland admits use of spyware but only for crime-fighting

accreditation
Smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on 21 July 2021.
Smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on 21 July 2021.
PHOTO: Joel Saget/AFP
  • Allegations about the use of Pegasus software have rocked Poland in recent weeks.
  • Pegasus can turn smartphones into pocket spying devices.
  • Use of Pegasus may have influenced the result of the country's vote.

Poland's powerful ruling party leader admitted that the country bought Israeli spyware but dismissed claims it was used against the opposition in extracts from an interview published on Friday.

Allegations about the use of Pegasus software have rocked Poland in recent weeks in a scandal that has drawn comparisons to the Watergate investigation that led to US president Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974.

Pegasus can turn smartphones into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target's messages, track their location, and even turn on their camera and microphone without their knowledge.

"It would be bad if Polish services did not have this type of tool," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who heads up the Law and Justice (PiS) party and is also a deputy prime minister, told the Sieci weekly.

Asked about claims that Poland had used the Pegasus eavesdropping software on government opponents, Kaczynski said the programme was "used by services fighting crime and corruption in many countries".

In the interview, which is due to be published in full on Monday, Kaczynski emphasised that any use of such methods was "always under the control of the court and the prosecutor's office".

"In Poland, the surveillance system for such activities is one of the strictest in Europe," he said, without elaborating.

READ | Suspect arrested in Pegasus spyware case for illegally monitoring communications in Mexico

He dismissed opposition accusations as "much ado about nothing".

Citizen Lab, a cyber security watchdog based in Canada, has said that Pegasus was used against three opposition figures including Krzysztof Brejza, a senator for the Civic Platform party when he was co-ordinating its 2019 election campaign.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, told AFP earlier that the detected uses of Pegasus were only "the tip of the iceberg" and said its use pointed to "an authoritarian slide" in Poland.

Brejza has said the use of Pegasus may have influenced the result of the vote, which was won by the populist Law and Justice party.

READ | Israeli spyware firm linked to Middle East cyberattacks 

But Kaczynski said the opposition "lost because they lost".

"No Pegasus, no services, no secretly obtained information of any kind played any role in the 2019 election campaign," he said.

The NSO Group, the Israeli owner of Pegasus, told AFP earlier that it was sold "only to legitimate law enforcement agencies who use these systems under warrants to fight criminals, terrorists and corruption."

But John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, told AFP earlier that the detected uses of Pegasus in Poland were only "the tip of the iceberg" and said its use pointed to "an authoritarian slide" in the country.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pegasuspolandspy
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.22
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,787.50
-0.2%
Silver
22.07
-0.6%
Palladium
1,905.54
+1.5%
Platinum
952.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo