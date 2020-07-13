1h ago

add bookmark

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda wins presidential election - majority results

  • Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of Poland's ruling nationalists, won the presidential election according to 99% of polling stations.
  • The remaining uncounted votes are unlikely to sway the final outcome.
  • Poles voted with almost record turnout, reported at 68.12% by the commission.

WARSAW – Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on Monday.

Duda, an ally of Poland's ruling nationalists, is expected to help the Law and Justice (PiS) party continue its reforms of the judiciary, which have been criticised by the European Union, and generous social spending programmes.

According to the latest results, Duda received 51.21% of the vote, while opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski got 48.79% of the vote. The difference in votes between the candidates amounted to around 500 000.

"I don't want to speak on behalf of the campaign staff, but I think that this difference is large enough that we have to accept the result," Grzegorz Schetyna, the former head of Poland's opposition Civic Platform (PO) grouping and member of parliament told private broadcaster TVN24 on Monday.

Poles voted with almost record turnout, reported at 68.12% by the commission.

Voting 'irregularities'

The commission said it wasn't sure when it would announce full official results as some polling stations, including some abroad, had not yet submitted their official counts.

The opposition had earlier said it was collecting information about what it says were voting irregularities.

"We are gathering information and signals about different irregularities and we are still only talking about polls and only a percentage of results from the National Electoral Commission so we don't have a full picture of the situation," Tomasz Siemoniak, a PO member of parliament told Reuters.

PiS officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The foreign ministry was also unavailable for comment.

"Today or perhaps at the latest tomorrow...we will be able to indicate what the scale of these protests is," Sylwester Marciniak, the head of the electoral commission, told a news conference on Monday.


Related Links
Polish priest offers drive-thru confessions to beat virus
Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler
WATCH | Poland's governing conservatives win general election
Read more on:
andrzej dudapolandelections
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
51% - 1400 votes
after a while, it took a few months
19% - 508 votes
only after a year or more of trying
30% - 811 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(+0.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.48)
Gold
1808.48
(+0.48)
Silver
19.15
(+2.10)
Platinum
845.00
(+2.60)
Brent Crude
43.03
(0.00)
Palladium
1979.00
(+1.43)
All Share
56085.17
(+1.20)
Top 40
51768.22
(+1.20)
Financial 15
10639.49
(+1.60)
Industrial 25
76498.32
(+0.48)
Resource 10
53550.72
(+2.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo