Poland's president tests positive for coronavirus: aide

Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, an aide said on Saturday, as the country faces a record rise in cases.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, as recommended President @AndrzejDuda was tested yesterday for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine," Blazej Spychalski, secretary of state in the president's office, said on Twitter.

While it was unclear when Duda was infected, he had attended an investment forum in Tallinn on Monday where he met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who later went into quarantine.

Poland went into a "red zone" lockdown on Saturday, including the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants.

The move came as the EU country of 38 million people saw a new 24-hour record of 13 632 coronavirus cases on Friday.

Poles have been asked to work remotely if they can and primary schools are partially closed with only grades one to three attending classes.

Secondary school and university students switched distance learning a week ago.

All seniors over the age of 70 have been asked to stay home.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs are only be able to serve take-away meals. Fitness clubs and pools are also closed.

Gatherings are limited to five people, with weddings banned and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed in shops, on public transport and at religious services.

Poland's national stadium is being transformed into a field hospital for Warsaw and the government is building temporary medical facilities elsewhere, as the surge in coronavirus cases strains healthcare facilities to breaking point.

