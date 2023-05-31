1h ago

'Police are complicit in the crime': Israel's Arab minority leaders protest crime plague

  • Israeli Arabs called for action against crime in their communities.
  • Members of parliament joined the protest.
  • Experts say Arab gangs have amassed large quantities of illegal weapons over the past two decades.

Elected officials and representatives of Israel's Arab minority demonstrated in Jerusalem on Tuesday against the crime plaguing their communities, calling on the government to increase security, an AFP reporter said.

Around 50 current and former members of parliament, as well as municipal representatives and Jewish supporters, gathered in a tent in front of the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a sit-in that began on Monday.

"The police are complicit in the crime", read a large banner hanging in the tent in Arabic, Hebrew and English.

Mohammed Baraka, a former MP who heads the High Committee for the Arab Minority in Israel, a civil society group which organised the protest, told AFP it opposed the "spread of crime".

"Hardly a day goes by without gunshots, injuries or murders," he said. 

He added:

Instead of working to develop our towns and society, we're thinking about how to get out of our homes safely.

Experts say Arab gangs have amassed large quantities of illegal weapons over the past two decades and are involved in drugs, arms and human trafficking, prostitution, extortion and money laundering.

Arab-Israelis, descendants of Palestinians who stayed on their land after Israel's creation in 1948 and comprise around 20% of the country's population, have long complained of discrimination and police inaction against violence and crime within their communities.

READ | Tensions high as Israel nationalists march into east Jerusalem

Baraka accused Israeli authorities of responsibility for the "catastrophe", because the Arab community itself is not allowed to have "the power to arrest, prosecute or confiscate weapons".

According to Israeli police, 84 Arabs have been killed since the start of the year.

"There are thousands of wounded, and nobody talks about it," Mahmoud Nassar, a specialist in criminology at the non-governmental Centre for Combating Violence and Crime, told AFP.

Israeli police walk in Kafr Qasim, an Arab Israeli
Israeli police walk in Kafr Qasim, an Arab Israeli city east of Tel Aviv, following a reported overnight car ramming attack.

At a parliamentary discussion on Arab crime on Monday, Netanyahu invited the Arab lawmakers to his office for a roundtable to address the situation.

"I hear your appeal for increased police presence and more gun confiscations," he said. 

"We'll have to act on many fronts, and I want your help and cooperation."

