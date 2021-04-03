45m ago

Police arrest 100 gang members who smuggled drugs into Spain on speed boats

  • Spanish police arrested 100 members of gang which ferried drugs from Morocco to Spain.
  • More than five tons of hashish and 230kg of marijuana was raided by police.
  • Other drugs were hidden in trucks carrying fruit.

Spanish police said on Saturday they had arrested 100 members of a gang which ferried hashish and marijuana from Morocco to Spain in high powered speed boats.

The gang filled their boats with the drugs and headed across the Mediterranean and up the River Guadalquivir near Seville in southern Spain.

During a series of raids, police seized more than five tons of hashish and 230kg of marijuana, said the Civil Guard in a statement.

Some members of the extensive gang were employed to make sure the speed boats, which consume a large amount of fuel, were always ready to use.

Other gang members hid the drugs in trucks carrying fruit which took the illicit merchandise from southern Spain towards France to supply dealers across Europe, the police said.

Officers also seized a simulated rifle, a taser gun and five vehicles including two trucks.

The 100 suspects who were arrested will face court at a date to be arranged, police said.

