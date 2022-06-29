49m ago

add bookmark

Police arrest 13 over ATM attacks in Germany

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Dutch gang has been linked to 21 attacks. (Getty)
The Dutch gang has been linked to 21 attacks. (Getty)
  • The Dutch gang members were arrested in Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
  • They have been linked to 21 attacks with explosives on ATMS.
  • The attacks happened between March 2021 and May 2022 in western and central Germany.

Thirteen members of a Dutch gang that blew up bank machines in Germany have been arrested by police in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, Europol said Wednesday.

The arrests took place between March and June in four Dutch towns including Amsterdam, in the German town of Meckenheim and in Eupen, Belgium, which shares borders with both countries.

The Dutch gang has been linked to 21 attacks with explosives on ATMs between March 2021 and May 2022 in western and central Germany, stealing around 1.6 million euros and causing more than four million euros of damage in the process.

"Law enforcement is increasingly concerned about the increasingly heavier explosives that criminals are using to gain access to the cash machines' content," the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol), said in a statement.

Such explosions "are putting at risk the lives of local residents and bystanders: the surrounding buildings can collapse, or fragments of the explosion hit passers-by," Europol added.

On top of that, some of the perpetrators fled the scene in powerful vehicles at speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour "causing a serious risk to public safety".

The final phase of the operation, on Tuesday, involved over 100 officers in the Netherlands and the German state of North Rhine Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands and Belgium, said Europol.

Such robberies with explosives have become more common in Germany in recent years.

Last month, Dutch police arrested three members of a gang responsible for a series of similar attacks, in which they stole a total of almost one million euros.

In September last year, Dutch and German police dismantled another gang that produced video tutorials on how to blow up ATMs, which they then sold to other robbers.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germany
Lottery
R210k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
40% - 5199 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
25% - 3323 votes
Only certain circumstances
35% - 4629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.23
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,815.93
-0.2%
Silver
20.75
-0.5%
Palladium
1,964.00
+4.8%
Platinum
915.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
117.98
+2.5%
Top 40
61,554
-0.4%
All Share
67,747
-0.5%
Resource 10
65,762
-0.5%
Industrial 25
80,548
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,167
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo