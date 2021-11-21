1h ago

Police arrest 19 over new Covid riots in Netherlands

Dutch police said Sunday they have arrested 19 people over riots in The Hague after the country was rocked by a second night of violence over the government's coronavirus measures.

Officers in riot gear charged hundreds of demonstrators who set fire to bicycles and an electric moped piled in the middle of a busy intersection on Saturday night. A water cannon put out the blaze.

"The police were also pelted with heavy fireworks and stones thrown from roofs," the Hague police said in a statement.

"Officers made a total of 19 arrests for, among other things, insult."

Riot police in one incident dragged a woman from a passing car after the occupants shouted at police, and put her into a police van, AFP correspondents witnessed.

Five police officers were injured during the unrest while a rock thrown by rioters smashed the window of a passing ambulance carrying a patient, police said.

Riots also erupted in the central "Bible Belt" town of Urk and cities in southern Limburg province, while angry fans disrupted two football matches being played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 rules, Dutch media said.


Read more on:
netherlandscoronvirusprotests
