Police arrest 288 across several countries in dark web bust

A multi-continental crackdown has halted a major "dark web" marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said Tuesday.

The joint operation called SpecTor by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also netted almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms, Europe's policing agency said.

"In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace 'Monopoly Market' and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web," the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.

The sting followed in the wake of a successful 2021 operation by German police in which it seized the Monopoly Market's criminal infrastructure.

The largest number of arrests were in the United States with 153, Britain 55, Germany 52 and the Netherlands, 10.

Police got back 50.8 million euros ($53.4 million) in cash and virtual currency and seized 850 kilogrammes of drugs, the majority composing of amphetamines, Europol said.

Police also seized 43 kg of cocaine, 43 kg of the drug MDMA and more than 10 kg of LSD and ecstasy pills.


