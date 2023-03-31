18m ago

Share

Police defuse bomb strapped to guard

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The man came out of the ordeal in good health.
The man came out of the ordeal in good health.
iStock
  • Explosive experts in Ecuador defused a bomb strapped to a security guard by criminals.
  • He came out of the ordeal in good health.
  • Local media reported the victim was a security guard at a jewellery store, and was allegedly taken after its owner refused to be shaken down by criminals.

Ecuadoran explosives experts defused a bomb on the streets of Guayaquil on Thursday that criminals had strapped to a security guard after his employer refused to pay protection money, police and media said.

In a video released by the police late Thursday, the man is seen with packages taped to his chest - tubes and wires sticking into the air.

As onlookers took video and photos from a safe distance, police covered the man in a protective vest and helmet and led him away to deactivate the bomb.

The man came out of the ordeal in good health, police said.

Images widely distributed on social media showed the man pacing up and down the street, putting his hand to his head, as he waited for help to arrive.

Police chief Fausto Salinas wrote on Twitter:

I congratulate the courage and professional work of our police officers and the anti-explosive team in disabling the... explosive device.

Local media reported the victim was a security guard at a jewellery store, and was allegedly taken after its owner refused to be shaken down by criminals.

Guayaquil, in Ecuador's southwest, is one of the most violent cities in a country gripped by a wave of crime blamed on gang rivalries.

Kidnappings and extortion are commonplace.

Ecuador is sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world's two largest cocaine producers, and has itself become a hub for the global drug trade in recent years.

Earlier this month, letter bombs were sent to at least five journalists working in TV and radio in Guayaquil and the capital Quito.

President Guillermo Lasso has declared war on gangs who control the drug trade from prisons engulfed by extreme violence and riots that have left more than 400 inmates dead since 2021.

Ecuador has seen its murder rate jump from 14 per 100 000 inhabitants in 2021 to 25 per 100 000 in 2022.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ecuadorcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 436 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 1196 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
33% - 803 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

8h ago

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.75
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.91
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.29
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
992.35
+1.2%
Palladium
1,468.15
-0.6%
Gold
1,974.23
-0.3%
Silver
24.03
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.27
+1.3%
Top 40
70,498
-0.8%
All Share
76,100
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,234
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,950
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,496
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

29 Mar

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

6h ago

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo