Police hunt 'lioness' on the loose around Berlin

Police officers took part in the search for an a wild animal on the loose, reportedly a lioness in Stahnsdorf, south-west of Berlin on 20 July 2023.
Police officers took part in the search for an a wild animal on the loose, reportedly a lioness in Stahnsdorf, south-west of Berlin on 20 July 2023.
  A wild animal, believed to be a lioness, was on the loose in Berlin's southern outskirts on Thursday.
  Residents urged to stay indoors as hunters joined police in a major search operation.
  • Police first issued the alarm in the early hours after two people saw what appeared to be a lioness chasing a wild boar.

A wild animal, believed to be a lioness, was on the loose in Berlin's southern outskirts on Thursday, with residents urged to stay indoors as hunters joined police in a major search operation.

Police first issued the alarm in the early hours after two people saw what appeared to be a lioness chasing a wild boar down a street less than five kilometres from the German capital.

The two passersby spotted the feline around midnight in the Kleinmachnow suburb, southwest of Berlin.

They shared mobile phone footage of the animal with police, who believe the images are genuine, Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert told a press conference.

The animal was later also spotted by police officers themselves, said Kerstin Schroeder, police spokeswoman in the Brandenburg region around Berlin.

Brandenburg police issued a warning to the public about the beast's presence, putting the southwestern suburbs on alert.

Despite a massive operation involving over 100 police officers as well as drones, helicopters and thermal-imaging cameras, there was still no sign of the animal by Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Grubert urged residents to keep heeding police advice "not to leave the house if possible", and to keep pets indoors.

It certainly wasn't the time "to go jogging in the woods", he added.

The creature was believed not to have strayed far from the Kleinmachnow area where it was first seen, Grubert said.

Hunters and veterinarians were also taking part in the search, as were officers from the neighbouring Berlin police force.

READ | Probable claws: 'Fear and panic' in KZN after reports that two lions were spotted in Nembe

At 17:00, Brandenburg police issued an update saying the search would continue through the night if necessary.

Despite numerous tips from citizens, none of the information had led to the animal's whereabouts so far, it added.

"The operational measures will continue until a risk to the population can be ruled out," police said.

Residents in the area were advised "to act with appropriate caution and to avoid the adjacent forests".

 No animals missing 

It remains unclear where the feline could have come from.

No zoos or circuses have reported any missing big cats, officials said.

Michel Rogall, a circus director in the neighbouring suburb of Teltow who was woken up by police at 2:00 am, said that the animal might not be a lion at all.

"If it's a lion, I'll eat my broom," he told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The Kleinmachnow municipality decided to keep daycare centres open, but asked staff not to venture out with children.

Traders at a local market were asked not to set up their stalls.

Seek shelter

Thorsten Thaddey was out for a morning jog in Kleinmachnow when he was stopped by police, who told him a wild animal might be roaming the nearby forest.

He said: 

I have to be honest, I panicked a bit. Because it's a different calibre compared to a normal dog or another pet that has run away. So I'm going to run home now.

Once the animal is found, it will likely be sedated with a tranquiliser and taken to an animal shelter, the mayor said.

Anyone crossing paths with the feline should "seek safety immediately and call the police," Brandenburg police said.

It's not the first time Germans have been told to be on the lookout for wild animals on the loose.

In May, residents in the central German city of Erfurt were jolted by the sight of a kangaroo hopping across a busy road after escaping from a private property.

In 2019, it took several days for a deadly cobra to be recaptured in the western town of Herne, where residents had been told to keep their windows closed and steer clear of tall grass.

In 2016, German zookeepers shot dead a lion after it escaped from its enclosure in the eastern city of Leipzig and a tranquiliser failed to stop it.


LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
