6m ago

add bookmark

Police in US state of Utah shoot, wound autistic child

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Police in Salt Lake City shot and seriously wounded an autistic child.
  • Linden Cameron suffered from separation anxiety, his mother she called 911 to ask police officers for help in taking the boy to hospital.
  • According to Horrocks, the boy was suspected of having "made threats", but he admitted that no weapon had been found at the scene. 

Police in Salt Lake City shot and seriously wounded an autistic child whose mother had called 911 for help when her 13-year-old son started shouting in mental distress.

Linden Cameron suffered from separation anxiety, his mother Golda Barton told reporters, and reacted angrily when she had to return to work for the first time in almost a year.

She called 911 to ask police officers for help in taking the boy to hospital.

"I told them, 'Look, he's unarmed, he doesn't have anything, he just gets mad and he starts yelling and screaming. He's a kid, he's trying to get attention'," she told local station KUTV.

When the teenager started running from the police, one of the officers opened fire and injured the boy, who is white, with gunshots to the shoulder, intestine, bladder and ankle.

"During a short foot pursuit, an officer discharged his firearm and hit the subject," police spokesman Keith Horrocks told reporters.

"Given the threats of a weapon, they arrived in the area and made contact with this male, that male fled on foot," Horrocks said.

His mother said:

He's a small child - why don't you just tackle him?

According to Horrocks, the boy was suspected of having "made threats to some folks with a weapon".

But he admitted that no weapon had been found so far at the scene of the police shooting.

In a country plunged into protest and division about a string of police killings, the Utah incident provoked strong reaction among local disability advocacy groups.

"Police were called because help was needed but instead more harm was done," said Neurodiverse Utah in a statement.

The case bore echoes of the death of Daniel Prude, a mentally ill black man whose brother called 911 for help when the 41-year-old was having a psychological breakdown.

Prude died of suffocation after police put a hood over his head and pinned him to the ground in Rochester, New York in March.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Brazil says 17 killed in police action in Manaus
WATCH | Australia police shoot man shot dead at Sydney police station
Police shoot Hong Kong protester as China celebrates 70th birthday
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1787 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 395 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4646 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.85
(+0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.82
(+0.92)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(+0.70)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(+0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.80)
Gold
1932.43
(+0.12)
Silver
26.70
(+0.39)
Platinum
903.01
(+0.71)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2271.92
(+1.13)
All Share
54733.25
(+0.54)
Top 40
50463.10
(+0.56)
Financial 15
9811.08
(+0.41)
Industrial 25
73008.57
(+0.64)
Resource 10
55196.20
(+0.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo