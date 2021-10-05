2h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Man arrested front of US Supreme Court - a day after new term began

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The US Capitol building.
The US Capitol building.
Stephanie Keith, Getty Images via AFP

US Capitol Police said they extracted a man from a suspicious vehicle in front of the US Supreme Court where the nine justices were hearing oral arguments on Tuesday.

"The man is in custody. Everyone is safe," police said.

The court's nine justices were hearing arguments on Tuesday morning.

The department reported the investigation on Twitter and later added that an officer had extracted the driver from a sport utility vehicle and arrested him.

The nine justices began their new term on Monday with their first oral arguments in person in 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Law enforcement authorities have been on high alert in the US capital since a deadly 6 January riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

In August, a man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the US Capitol surrendered to police after a standoff that paralyzed a swath of Washington for more than five hours.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1075 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1938 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.02
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.48
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.43
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,758.43
-0.6%
Silver
22.57
-0.5%
Palladium
1,921.50
+0.7%
Platinum
964.54
-0.4%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
58,098
+0.6%
All Share
64,543
+0.7%
Resource 10
58,518
-0.2%
Industrial 25
82,537
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,423
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

31m ago

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo