1h ago

add bookmark

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The killing of an unarmed African-American man by police in the US city of Columbus, Ohio sparked a fresh wave of outrage this week against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.

Bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.

Seconds later, the officer fired and Hill collapsed.

The footage has no sound and it is not clear why the officer, Adam Coy, fired. Hill was not carrying a weapon.

Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching the victim, who was still alive, but died later.

According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.

A wake will be held on Thursday in memory of Hill, the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks.

Casey Goodson Jr, 23, was shot several times on 4 December while returning home. His family say he was holding a sandwich in his hand which law enforcement mistook for a gun.

The killings come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African American man George Floyd.

Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.

"Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he's criminal and dangerous," said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of victims including Floyd's, on Wednesday.

He denounced a "tragic succession of officer-involved shootings".

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was "outraged" by Hill's death.

He "known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street," he said on Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a "guest... not an intruder".

Ginther said he was "very disturbed"" by the fact that the two police officers present did not give first aid to Hill. He called for the "immediate termination" of Coy.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootingsblack lives matter
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9898 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8689 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.73
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.07)
Gold
1876.99
(+0.32)
Silver
25.79
(+1.07)
Platinum
1025.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2334.00
(+1.21)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo