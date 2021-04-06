42m ago

add bookmark

Police officer killed in US Capitol vehicle attack will lie in honor

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
After placing flowers at an informal memorial, people observe a moment of silence across Constitution Avenue from where a US Capitol Police officer was killed.
After placing flowers at an informal memorial, people observe a moment of silence across Constitution Avenue from where a US Capitol Police officer was killed.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police officer who died on Friday after a motorist rammed a car into the police and brandished a knife will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda next week, congressional leaders said on Tuesday.

William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two children, died at the hospital after he was struck by the vehicle, the district's Metropolitan Police Department said.

"It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The ceremonial arrival will take place in the morning of 13 April, with a congressional tribute and viewing period to follow.

Lying in honor - the public viewing of a person's casket - is one of the highest possible honors Congress has for a civilian. Only five other people have received the distinction since the honor was created in 1998.

Three of those people were Capitol Police officers who died in attacks on the Capitol, including Brian Sicknick, the officer who died from injuries suffered on 6 January, when hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the institution.

A second police officer who was hit by the car was also injured.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5517 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1609 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.11
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.20
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,742.15
(+0.8)
Silver
25.16
(+1.1)
Platinum
1,233.45
(+1.6)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,680.51
(+0.6)
All Share
68,016
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,336
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,251
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
89,773
(+0.4)
Resource 10
68,605
(+2.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo