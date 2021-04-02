1h ago

add bookmark

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on US Capitol

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol Police officers on Friday, killing one and injuring another and forcing the Capitol and congressional office buildings onto high alert, Capitol Police said.

The suspect drove a vehicle into the officers, got out of the car and lunged at them, with a knife in his hand, Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the United States Capitol Police, told a news conference.

Police responded by firing on the suspect, who died. Pittman said one of the officers was killed and the other was injured.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we'll continue to investigate," said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of Jan. 6, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump overran the complex.

READ | US Capitol complex on lockdown after reports motorist rams officers

Police said they did not yet know what had motivated the attacker, and they did not identify him.

"Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at whoever or whatever - we just don't know right now, so we have a responsibility to investigate that to get to the bottom of this. Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that," Contee said.

All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.

A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what appeared to be two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.

Journalists were told to stay away from windows.

Dozens of National Guard troops, who have been stationed at the Capitol since the January attack, quickly deployed after the incident. In riot gear, they jogged in columns to deploy at the scene and around the complex.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after the January 6 rampage.

That assault took place while the House of Representatives and Senate, with the Senate presided over by then-Vice President Mike Pence, was certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's November election victory over the Republican Trump.

At the time Trump's supporters shouted slogans including "Stop the Steal" and "Hang Mike Pence" as they attacked the Capitol and said they hoped to stop the election certification.

Biden took office on January 20.

Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday, with both the Senate and House of Representatives in recess for the Easter holiday.

Biden also was out of the city. He arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland early on Friday afternoon.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4777 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1426 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5868 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.68
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.26
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,730.59
(+0.0)
Silver
24.97
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,213.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.4)
Palladium
2,669.99
(-0.1)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo