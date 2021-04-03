9m ago

add bookmark

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on US Capitol

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another.
  • The incident forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not immediately appear to be terrorism-related.
  • President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the attack and ordered flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff.

A motorist rammed a vehicle into US Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not immediately appear to be terrorism-related.

Police responded by firing on the suspect, who died.

Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the US Capitol Police, told a news conference that the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the car, lunging at them with a knife in his hand.

"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," she said, her voice choked with emotion.

The other officer was injured, she said.

The Capitol Police later identified the slain officer as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we'll continue to investigate," said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the attack and ordered flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff. In a statement, he said he was being briefed on the investigation.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, named the suspect as Noah Green and reported that one of its sources said Green had an address in Virginia.

Police said the suspect was unknown to them, they had yet to determine what had motivated him, and they did not identify him.

Contee said:

Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at whoever or whatever - we just don't know right now. Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that.


Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of 6 January, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump overran the complex.

It was the worst security threat at the Capitol since then.

US spy agencies warned in mid-March of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings.

Roads leading to the complex were blocked by police cars or officers and people inside the Capitol were told to stay away from windows for much of the afternoon before police announced that the lockdown had been lifted.

Videos and photographs from the scene showed a blue car rammed into a security barricade, a front door open.

Heavy security

There were few people at the Capitol. Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday, with both the Senate and House of Representatives in recess for the Easter holiday.

Dozens of National Guard troops, who have been stationed at the Capitol since the January attack, quickly deployed. Heavily armed and in riot gear, they jogged in columns to stand in rows at the scene and around the complex.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after the 6 January rampage. Many of the thousands of National Guard troops posted at the building in January had also been sent home.

Lawmakers have been arguing about how much security should remain on Capitol Hill, which is a popular park for city residents as well as the seat of government. Members of Congress from both political parties have introduced legislation to make it illegal to erect permanent fencing around the building.

The 6 January assault took place while the House of Representatives and Senate, with the Senate presided over by then-Vice President Mike Pence, was certifying Biden's November election victory over the Republican Trump.

At the time Trump's supporters shouted slogans including "Stop the Steal" and "Hang Mike Pence" as they attacked the Capitol and said they hoped to stop the election certification.

Biden, a Democrat, took office on 20 January.

Pittman said:

This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol Police after the events of 6 January and now the events that have occurred here today. So I ask that you keep our US Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff, hailed Evans as "a martyr for our democracy."

"Congress stands ready to assist law enforcement with a swift and comprehensive investigation into this heinous attack," Pelosi said in a statement

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4810 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1435 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,730.59
(0.0)
Silver
24.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,213.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.86
(0.0)
Palladium
2,669.99
(0.0)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo