35m ago

add bookmark

Police officer who shot Jacob Blake 'is 31-year-old with 7 years on the force'

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The police officer who allegedly shot Jacob Blake has spent seven years in the service.
  • Blake was shot several times and was hospitalised.
  • His death inspired mass protesting.

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, paralyzing the black man and setting off civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has served on the city's police force for seven years and once told a local newspaper he had always wanted to be a policeman.

Wisconsin officials have identified Rusten Sheskey, 31, of the Kenosha Police Department as the man who allegedly shot Blake, 29, multiple times in the back on Sunday as Blake was opening the door of his car where three of his children were sitting.

The officer's records show that he was suspended for one day in 2017 for a driving-related infraction.

The shooting, captured on video by a bystander, sparked four nights of protests that at times erupted into arson and widespread vandalism. On Tuesday night, a white, 17-year-old self-styled militia member shot three people, killing two, authorities said. The teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with homicide.

Blake's shooting was the most recent in a long series of often-deadly incidents involving Black men, women or children and police or self-styled vigilantes. The 25 May killing of George Floyd, in which a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck touched off a summer of nationwide protests.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the Blake shooting with help from the FBI and plans to provide a report on the incident within 30 days to a prosecutor, who will determine whether to criminally charge Sheskey. The US Department of Justice has also launched a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

Sheskey - who is now on administrative leave, routine in police-involved shootings in Kenosha - did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Background

He joined the city's police department in 2013 and has been part of a unit that patrols by bicycle. Before that, he was a University of Wisconsin-Parkside police officer for about three years.

The Kenosha News in a 2019 article quoted Sheskey as saying "for the most part" he had always wanted to be a police officer. Sheskey's grandfather also worked in the Kenosha Police Department.

"What I like most is that you’re dealing with people on perhaps the worst day of their lives and you can try and help them as much as you can and make that day a little bit better," Sheskey told the newspaper's series spotlighting local residents. "We may not be able to make a situation right, or better, but we can maybe make it a little easier for them to handle during that time."

Public records link Sheskey to a home in Kenosha, a city of about 100 000 people.

In 2017, he was suspended for one day without pay for violating department policies and procedures related to department vehicles, according to a city record. The details of the violation were not provided.

Sheskey grew up near Kenosha in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. In 2010, he registered to vote as a Republican.

Last December, he and his now-ex wife filed a joint petition for divorce, court records show.

Blake survived Sunday's shooting despite wounds to his spine and multiple organs, and may be permanently paralyzed, lawyers representing his family said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said on Wednesday that investigators found a knife on the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s car.

Investigators also said police had tased Blake during an attempt to arrest him as part of a domestic dispute, and that Blake had admitted to them that he had a knife. They did not say he had threatened anyone with it.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family, disputed the report he had a knife.

Related Links
Wisconsin unrest: Teen arrested after two killed, one wounded by gunfire during Kenosha protests
UPDATE | Two dead in shootings amid protesting over black man shot by cop
Wisconsin unrest flares after black man shot in back by cops left paralysed, 'fighting for his life'
Read more on:
usblack lives matterjacob blake
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1297 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.53
(-1.14)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.53)
Gold
1929.81
(-1.21)
Silver
26.97
(-1.49)
Platinum
921.00
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2159.00
(-0.27)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo