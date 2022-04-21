Police order US Capitol evacuation but say 'no threat'

1h ago

Police at the United States Capitol ordered the complex be evacuated on Wednesday, saying it was "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat" - but swiftly issued an update to say the craft did not pose any danger.

The initial statement gave instructions for people in the complex at the heart of US government in Washington to leave, but did not give further details on what kind of aircraft it was tracking.

"The aircraft no longer poses a threat to the Capitol Complex and the USCP is now preparing buildings for reentry," said an update from the US Capitol police, tasked with protecting the building that contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It said the complex was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Neither the House nor the Senate were in session at the time.

