Police raid former Brazil president Bolsonaro's home over Covid-19 vaccine records

Brazilian police on Wednesday raided former President Jair Bolsonaro's home and seized his cell phone as part of an investigation into his Covid-19 vaccination records.



The investigation may answer questions about how Bolsonaro, a strident coronavirus skeptic who vowed never to get a Covid-19 vaccine, was registered as vaccinated in health records made public in February.

Bolsonaro confirmed the raid on his home in Brasilia to journalists and reiterated that he had never taken a vaccine. He denied any role in allegedly forging documents.

"For my part, there was nothing falsified. I didn't take the vaccine. Period," he said, adding that his phone was seized. The vaccine probe is one of many putting the former far-right leader under pressure, including investigations into alleged voter suppression, attacks on the legitimacy of Brazilian elections and embezzlement of foreign gifts.

Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.

Federal police in a statement said they were serving 16 search warrants and six preventive arrest warrants in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro as part of the operation but did not disclose the names of those targeted.

Police said they were investigating "false data" allegedly added to a national Covid-19 database between November 2021 and December 2022, when Bolsonaro was president.



