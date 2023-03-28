11m ago

Share

Police response video released after Nashville school shooting

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


Police in Nashville on Tuesday released body camera video showing officers' response to the shooting at an elementary school that left three students and three staff members dead.

The six-minute video, posted to YouTube, shows police making their way from classroom to classroom, weapons drawn, as they search for the shooter while emergency alarms wail.

In the footage, taken from the body cameras of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, staff at the Covenant School direct police inside the building, offering information and a door key.

READ | US shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville private Christian school attack

The officers shout instructions as they clear the school's downstairs areas, including classrooms filled with small desks and paper craftwork, while jackets and backpacks are seen hanging in the hallway.

Multiple gunshots are heard as officers advance to a sun-filled atrium upstairs, where the suspect, later named as Audrey Hale, was killed by police.

In an earlier video also released by the Nashville police, Hale is seen shooting through a set of glass doors into the school before stalking the empty halls with an assault rifle.

The victims were an eight-year-old and two nine-year-olds, two teachers, one of whom was the longtime head of the school in the southern US state, and a school custodian.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootingseducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
6% - 133 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
94% - 2036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.43
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.69
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
966.47
-0.1%
Palladium
1,419.52
+1.0%
Gold
1,969.90
+0.7%
Silver
23.29
+0.9%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
70,445
+1.0%
All Share
76,047
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,460
+2.4%
Industrial 25
102,327
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,628
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo