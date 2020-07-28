Police search garden allotment in Germany in Madeleine McCann case: prosecutors

Police are searching a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with our investigations into the Maddie McCann case," Brunswick prosecutor Julia Meyer told AFP, when asked about the move first reported by local newspaper Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Police raised hopes in June that the mystery over the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old "Maddie" could finally be solved when they revealed they are investigating 43-year-old German Christian B.