1h ago

add bookmark

Police trainer testifies Chauvin used unauthorised neck restraint on Floyd

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A use-of-force instructor told jurors the neck restraint applied by Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorised.
  • Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the Minneapolis police department testified that officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary.
  • Mercil testified that a neck restraint designed to render a suspect unconscious is authorised only when the suspect is actively and aggressively resisting.

The Minneapolis Police Department's coordinator on the use of force told jurors on Tuesday the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorised and that officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary.

Prosecutors in Chauvin's murder trial presented three department witnesses to try to show that he disregarded training on appropriate use of force, employing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and dealing with crisis situations when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

The handcuffed 46-year-old black man fell limp and stopped breathing during the May 2020 arrest.

Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, who teaches the proper use of force for the department, was shown by one of the prosecutors a photograph of Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground and was asked if the officer was using an authorised neck restraint under the circumstances.

"I would say no," Lieutenant Mercil testified.

Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. Chauvin and three other officers were attempting to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a food store. The incident prompted protests in cities across the United States and around the world against racism and police brutality.

Here is some testimony and highlights from court on Tuesday:

Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, use-of-force instructor with Minneapolis police department

Mercil testified that officers are trained to use a proportional amount of force and on how to properly use neck restraints, handcuffs and straps.

"If you can use the least amount of force to meet your objectives, it is safer and better," Mercil testified.

Mercil testified that a neck restraint designed to render a suspect unconscious is authorised only when the suspect is actively and aggressively resisting.

On cross examination, Mercil agreed with Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson when asked whether officers must protect themselves when arresting unruly subjects during evolving situations. Nelson also questioned Mercil about safety precautions officers need to take when using neck restraints and using body weight to restrain individuals.

Mercil told jurors:

We tell them to stay away from the neck when possible.

The city's police chief testified on Monday that Chauvin violated department rules and its ethics code while arresting Floyd.

Nicole Mackenzie, medical support coordinator

Officer Nicole Mackenzie, who trained officers including Chauvin in how and when to perform CPR, also testified. She told the jury that if officers cannot find a pulse on a subject, they are taught to immediately begin CPR and to administer first aid if they encounter a medical emergency. In this incident, Chauvin did not do so.

When a prosecutor asked if a person can speak if they cannot breath, Mackenzie testified:

Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately.

Questioned by the defence, Mackenzie testified that officers must take into account the impact drugs may have on a subject's behaviour and that they should also consider the safety of their surroundings when deciding whether to administer first aid.

Sergeant Ker Yang, Crisis intervention training coordinator

Sergeant Ker Yang, a crisis intervention training coordinator for the department, testified as the day's first witness that Chauvin completed 40 hours of training on dealing with suspects going through a crisis.

Yang said police are trained to use principles such as neutrality, respect and trust in crisis intervention situations, and how to spot and interact with suspects going through a crisis.

Hearing on request to quash subpoena

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom in the morning, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill heard arguments on a request by a friend of Floyd to quash a prosecution subpoena for him to testify.

The friend, Morries Hall, was in the car with Floyd when police arrived. Hall has said that he would invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination if he had to appear in the witness stand.

Nelson told Cahill he planned to ask Hall whether he gave Floyd any controlled substances and why Hall left Minnesota immediately after the incident. Floyd's girlfriend testified last week that she and Floyd struggled with opioid addiction, and that she thought Hall sometimes illegally sold pills to Floyd.

The judge said Hall should be able to testify on Floyd's condition in the car and whether he fell asleep suddenly after possibly taking opioid pills. Cahill gave Nelson until Thursday to draft potential questions.

The county medical examiner has ruled Floyd's death a homicide at the hands of the police, and noted Floyd had also taken the fentanyl and methamphetamine before his death. Chauvin's lawyers argue Floyd's death was a drug overdose, though prosecutors have said medical evidence would contradict that.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinus
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5686 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1657 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,738.77
(-0.3)
Silver
25.05
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,239.90
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,668.99
(-0.7)
All Share
67,900
(-0.2)
Top 40
62,130
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,332
(+0.5)
Industrial 25
89,272
(-0.7)
Resource 10
68,360
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo