21m ago

add bookmark

Polish audit office wants to probe PM over presidential election

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: Reuters
Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: Reuters
  • A criminal investigation has been launched against the Poland prime minister and other government officials over last year's presidential election.
  • The Poland elections were held in two rounds in June and July 2020.
  • Poland's audit office said Morawiecki and a senior aide had overstepped their powers by trying to organise the election.

The head of Poland's Supreme Audit Office said on Tuesday he had asked prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other top government officials over last year's presidential election.

However, it was unclear whether prosecutors would launch such an investigation. The prosecutors' office in Warsaw was not immediately available for comment, while Morawiecki shrugged off the move, saying the government had acted constitutionally.

Poland's presidential election had initially been scheduled to take place on 10 May, 2020, in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government made preparations for a postal ballot, arguing that it could be held safely despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Election monitors, opposition candidates and EU officials criticised the plan, saying the decision to change the electoral code allowing for the mail vote was rushed and could prevent the vote from being free and fair.

The plan to hold the election on 10 May eventually collapsed and the ballot was held in a traditional way, in two rounds, in June and July, resulting in a second term for the PiS-backed incumbent, Andrzej Duda.

ALSO READ | Vatican disciplines Polish cardinal accused of sexually abusing a minor

The audit office said Morawiecki and a senior aide had overstepped their powers by trying to organise the election, saying this was the sole competence of the National Election Commission.

Marian Banas, head of the audit office and a longtime critic of PiS, told reporters his office would notify prosecutors of "a suspicion of a crime committed" by Morawiecki and the head of his chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, based on the results of an audit on preparations for the vote.

Two government ministers could face separate charges related to the election, he said.

In response, Morawiecki told a news conference: "Holding the presidential election is a constitutional duty, the election dates are defined in the constitution. This is why we, as the executive power, were obliged to organise the election."

Separately, state-run news agency PAP quoted a government spokesman as saying that all decisions to start technical preparations for the postal vote were legal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
poland
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2812 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10538 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.87
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,899.61
+1.0%
Silver
28.01
+0.8%
Palladium
2,773.73
+1.6%
Platinum
1,196.22
+1.4%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,106
+0.1%
All Share
66,077
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,445
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,060
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,993
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo