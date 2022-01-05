28m ago

Polish president tests positive for Covid-19

Polish President Andrzej Duda holds a joint news briefing.
Polish President Andrzej Duda holds a joint news briefing.
Valentyn Ogirenko, AFP

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, his chief of staff Pawel Szrot said on Wednesday.

"The president is fine, has no severe symptoms and is under constant medical care," Szrot said on Twitter.

Szrot said the president had received three Covid-19 vaccine doses in April, June and December of last year.

Poland's health ministry on Wednesday reported a daily increase of 17 196 cases and 632 Covid-linked deaths.

Poland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe – around 63 percent of the adult population – and one of the highest mortality rates but there are few restrictions or vaccine requirements in place.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski also on Wednesday warned that he expected a peak of cases later in January and said the government was readying itself for a potential "catastrophic scenario".

"We are preparing for the Omicron attack," he said.

