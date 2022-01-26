'Politically, it's not painful, it's destructive' - Kremlin advises against sanctions on Vladimir Putin

Imposing personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin would be counterproductive in lowering tensions over Ukraine, says the Kremlin.

Putin's spokesperson says US lawmakers lacked the "expert knowledge" on freezing the assets of Russian leadership.

According to him, high-ranking Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.

"Politically, it's not painful, it's destructive," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, after US President Joe Biden threatened personal measures against the Russian leader over the crisis.

Peskov said:

US congressmen and senators who are not quite familiar with this topic are speaking about freezing the assets of representatives of Russia's leadership.

He said they lacked "expert knowledge" because high-ranking Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.

Tensions have soared over Ukraine after the West accused the Kremlin of deploying more than 100 000 troops to the Ukrainian border with plans to invade.

Getty Images PHOTO: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Moscow blames the West for the tensions and has put forward a list of demands, including a guarantee that Ukraine never join NATO and that NATO forces already in the former Soviet bloc pull back.



Senior representatives of Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine were due on Wednesday to hold talks on Ukraine in Paris in the four-way "Normandy" format.

"I hope that a good, open conversation will take place with the maximum possible result," Peskov said of the talks.

