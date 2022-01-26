1h ago

add bookmark

'Politically, it's not painful, it's destructive' - Kremlin advises against sanctions on Vladimir Putin

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Imposing personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin would be counterproductive in lowering tensions over Ukraine, says the Kremlin.
  • Putin's spokesperson says US lawmakers lacked the "expert knowledge" on freezing the assets of Russian leadership.
  • According to him, high-ranking Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.

Moscow – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that imposing personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin would have no effect and would be counterproductive in efforts to lower tensions over Ukraine.

"Politically, it's not painful, it's destructive," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, after US President Joe Biden threatened personal measures against the Russian leader over the crisis.

Peskov said:

US congressmen and senators who are not quite familiar with this topic are speaking about freezing the assets of representatives of Russia's leadership.

He said they lacked "expert knowledge" because high-ranking Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.

Tensions have soared over Ukraine after the West accused the Kremlin of deploying more than 100 000 troops to the Ukrainian border with plans to invade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow blames the West for the tensions and has put forward a list of demands, including a guarantee that Ukraine never join NATO and that NATO forces already in the former Soviet bloc pull back.

Senior representatives of Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine were due on Wednesday to hold talks on Ukraine in Paris in the four-way "Normandy" format.

"I hope that a good, open conversation will take place with the maximum possible result," Peskov said of the talks.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinusrussiaukrainediplomacypoliticssecurity
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 696 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,843.87
-0.2%
Silver
23.84
+0.1%
Palladium
2,304.00
+4.6%
Platinum
1,054.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,275
+2.1%
All Share
73,714
+1.9%
Resource 10
74,933
+2.8%
Industrial 25
91,461
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,956
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo