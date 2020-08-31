9m ago

add bookmark

Polls show Japan's ex-defence minister most popular as next PM

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba tops opinion polls for the next prime minister.
  • But public popularity may not agree with that of the ruling party.
  • The election will be held around 13 to 15 September.

Opinion polls show former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be Japan's next prime minister as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe following his abrupt resignation.

Ishiba has about 34% of the public's support, more than double the 14% for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the second-most popular choice, a weekend Kyodo News survey showed.

A Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll showed 63-year-old Ishiba with 28% support, followed by current Defence Minister Taro Kono with 15%. Suga was in fourth place with 11%, the poll showed.

READ | Donald Trump hails Shinzo Abe as Japan's best-ever PM

The surveys highlight a split between public opinion and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party where factional support is crucial, and analysts say Ishiba has maintained few friends.

Suga - a longtime lieutenant of Abe's in a key supporting role - is expected to get the backing of the faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and of other major factions, local media reported.

Leadership election

That would make it an uphill battle for Ishiba, a rare critic of Abe within the LDP who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against him in the party's last leadership race in 2018.

Another potential candidate, LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, who was also foreign minister until 2017 and is said to be favoured by Abe, came in last place in both of the public opinion surveys.

Abe's resignation announcement on Friday, citing the worsening of a chronic illness, set the stage for the leadership election. Public broadcaster NHK said the contest was likely to place around 13 to 15 September.

Brad Glosserman, deputy director of the Centre for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University, said Suga was the safe bet in terms of internal LDP dynamics, but might not be so appealing come election time. A general election must be held by late October 2021.

"He doesn't seem to have either the charisma or the vision to push Japan in a new direction. He seems to be the eternal Number Two - he delivers on promises made by his boss," Glosserman said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Donald Trump hails Shinzo Abe as Japan's best-ever PM
Japan PM Shinzo Abe stepping down over health concerns - local media
Japan PM's hospital trip sparks health speculation
Read more on:
japan
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
21% - 209 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
11% - 110 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
68% - 683 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.19
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(-0.56)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.35)
Gold
1962.18
(-0.58)
Silver
27.83
(-0.50)
Platinum
933.28
(-0.12)
Brent Crude
45.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2204.00
(+0.16)
All Share
56296.12
(+0.43)
Top 40
51950.74
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10070.59
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
75582.77
(+0.20)
Resource 10
56227.85
(+0.91)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug 2020

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo