Polls show Japan's ex-defence minister most popular as next PM

Former Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba tops opinion polls for the next prime minister.

But public popularity may not agree with that of the ruling party.

The election will be held around 13 to 15 September.

Opinion polls show former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be Japan's next prime minister as the race kicks off to succeed Shinzo Abe following his abrupt resignation.

Ishiba has about 34% of the public's support, more than double the 14% for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the second-most popular choice, a weekend Kyodo News survey showed.

A Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll showed 63-year-old Ishiba with 28% support, followed by current Defence Minister Taro Kono with 15%. Suga was in fourth place with 11%, the poll showed.

The surveys highlight a split between public opinion and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party where factional support is crucial, and analysts say Ishiba has maintained few friends.

Suga - a longtime lieutenant of Abe's in a key supporting role - is expected to get the backing of the faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and of other major factions, local media reported.

Leadership election

That would make it an uphill battle for Ishiba, a rare critic of Abe within the LDP who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against him in the party's last leadership race in 2018.

Another potential candidate, LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, who was also foreign minister until 2017 and is said to be favoured by Abe, came in last place in both of the public opinion surveys.

Abe's resignation announcement on Friday, citing the worsening of a chronic illness, set the stage for the leadership election. Public broadcaster NHK said the contest was likely to place around 13 to 15 September.

Brad Glosserman, deputy director of the Centre for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University, said Suga was the safe bet in terms of internal LDP dynamics, but might not be so appealing come election time. A general election must be held by late October 2021.

"He doesn't seem to have either the charisma or the vision to push Japan in a new direction. He seems to be the eternal Number Two - he delivers on promises made by his boss," Glosserman said.

