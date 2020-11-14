1h ago

add bookmark

Pompeo heads to see allies who are turning page on Trump

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on 13 November 2020.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on 13 November 2020.
Patrick Semansky / AFP
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo journeys on a seven-nation trip to US allies who have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and he most certainly has not.
  • France's Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are some of the allies Pompeo is set to meet.
  • Earlier during the week, Pompeo told reporters that the Trump administration will have a smooth transition to a second term. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faces an elephant in the room on Friday as he heads on a seven-nation trip to US allies - they have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and he most certainly has not.

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and making unsubstantiated claims of fraud, Pompeo, one of his most loyal aides, has dug in with him.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday moments after announcing his trip, causing a stir as critics accused America's top diplomat of breaking democratic norms to please the mercurial president.

World leaders have shown no doubt about the election, in which Biden was projected to have unseated Trump by 306 to 232 electoral votes as well as a substantial edge in the popular vote.

Leaders who have called Biden to offer congratulations include French President Emmanuel Macron, who will see Pompeo on Monday in Paris.

FACTBOX | Global leaders react to Joe Biden's US presidential election win

Pompeo, in a Fox News interview, said that such calls to Biden were not objectionable if it was "just saying 'hi.'"

"But make no mistake about it, we have one president, one secretary of state, one national security team at a time."

A senior State Department official, asked whether Pompeo would insist to allies that Trump will remain in power, said that Pompeo has a "broad strategy" in pursuit of US interests and that "he remains the secretary of state."

Controversy to the end

France - which like many US allies had sharp disagreements with Trump on issues from climate change to trade to Iran - is under no illusion that the Republican tycoon will stay in power.

Macron is receiving Pompeo at the secretary of state's request and "in full transparency with President-elect Joe Biden's team," a French official said, adding that contacts with Biden are "established and operational."

Pompeo, who has mocked his Francophile Democratic predecessor John Kerry for his frequent trips for "fancy dinners" and "cocktails," will be paying his first visit to Paris as secretary of state other than accompanying Trump to a ceremony for the centennial of World War I's end.

ANALYSIS | What Biden promised for his first day in the White House – including change on climate

The conversation is not expected to be light. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said ON Friday that he would raise the concerns of France - which has been hit by a number of jihadist attacks - to Trump's plans to speed up troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Pompeo heads after Paris to Istanbul, where his trip has already caused friction.

He has no meetings booked with officials in Turkey, with the State Department official blaming scheduling issues, despite a complex relationship between the NATO allies on issues including Syria, maritime tensions with Greece and Ankara's growing military cooperation with Russia.

Pompeo's only announced meeting is with Bartholomew I of Constantinople - the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox world - to discuss religious freedom, a key topic for the evangelical Christian Pompeo.

The Turkish foreign ministry in a statement said that the United States should first "look in the mirror" and address racism, hate crimes and Islamophobia at home.

Palestinians angered

In Jerusalem, Pompeo will see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is a close partner of Trump but who has congratulated Biden, mindful to preserve ties with the future president who is expected to be firmer on advancing Palestinian rights.

MUST READ | Biden win a setback for Israel's Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz and news site Axios, Pompeo will become the first secretary of state to visit one of Israel's settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are considered illegal by virtually all other countries, and also tour the Golan Heights, whose annexation by Israel was recognized by Trump.

The reported visit was denounced by Palestinian premier Mohammed Shtayyeh, who said it would set a "dangerous precedent."

Pompeo will also visit Saudi Arabia, on which Biden has vowed to press harder on human rights, as well as fellow Gulf allies the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

He will in addition visit Georgia, a US ally that has also just gone through an election disputed by the losing side.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Covid
US state secretary Mike Pompeo leaves Israel on historic direct flight to Sudan
WHO chief says comments questioning his independence 'untrue and unacceptable'
Read more on:
donald trumpemmanuel ­macronmike pompeousus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player bags R392k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 171 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
17% - 418 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
76% - 1911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo