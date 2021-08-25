Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

Pope Francis has sent more than €350 000 ($411 000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said €200 000 was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the 14 August earthquake that killed more than 2 000 people.

READ | 'Everyone was crying': grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake

About $70 000 was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about €100 000 to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope's personal disposal comes from Peter's Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

The fund amounted to €50 million in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued in July.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.