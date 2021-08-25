1h ago

add bookmark

Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Pope Francis has sent more than €350 000 ($411 000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said €200 000 was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the 14 August earthquake that killed more than 2 000 people.

READ | 'Everyone was crying': grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake

About $70 000 was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about €100 000 to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope's personal disposal comes from Peter's Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

The fund amounted to €50 million in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued in July.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pope francishaitibangladeshvietnam
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2962 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4775 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.01
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,795.84
-0.4%
Silver
23.72
-0.6%
Palladium
2,437.71
-1.5%
Platinum
998.75
-1.7%
Brent Crude
71.05
+3.4%
Top 40
61,180
0.0%
All Share
67,452
0.0%
Resource 10
67,130
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,927
0.0%
Financial 15
14,198
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo