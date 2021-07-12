Pope to spend few more days in hospital after operation

Pope Francis will spend a few more days in hospital following his colon surgery, the Vatican said Monday.

Francis will "remain hospitalised for a few more days in order to optimise the medical and rehabilitation therapy," spokesperson Matteo Bruni said.

The 84-year old underwent planned surgery for inflammation of the colon on 4 July. The following day, the Vatican said he was expected to stay at least seven days at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital.

On Sunday, the pope greeted well wishers from his balcony on the hospital's 10th floor, where he delivered the Angelus prayer, thanking them for their support "from the bottom of my heart".



He had earlier visited children in the nearby cancer ward, some of whom then went with him to the balcony and stood by him, Bruni said.

The pontiff temporarily ran a fever last week after his operation for "severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis".



But a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities.

Diverticula are small bulges or pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine. Diverticulitis occurs when they become inflamed or infected.

Sclerosis is normally defined as a hardening of tissue.