1h ago

add bookmark

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Pope Francis said that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
  • Francis told an Italian newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin.
  • When asked during an interview about a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which Francis last month said was a possibility, the pope said he would not go for now.

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.

The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy".

Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin.

The message was "that I was willing to go to Moscow. Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening. We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting".

Appearing to equate the killings in Ukraine to the genocide in the African country in 1994, he was quoted as saying:

I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality? Twenty-five years ago in Rwanda we lived through the same thing.

Before the interview, Francis, 85, had not specifically mentioned Russia or Putin publicly since the start of the conflict on 24 February. But he has left little doubt which side he has criticised, using terms such as unjustified aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities against civilians.

The pope said that perhaps Putin reacted because of "NATO's barking at Russia's gate .. I wouldn't know if this provoked an ire but perhaps it facilitated it".

Asked about a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which Francis last month said was a possibility, the pope said he would not go for now.

"First, I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin ... I do what I can. If Putin would only open a door," he said.

Strained relations

The war in Ukraine has strained relations between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church, and caused a split among Orthodox Christians around the world.

Reuters reported on 11 April that the Vatican was considering extending the pope's trip to Lebanon on 12-13 June by a day so he could meet with Kirill on 14 June in Jerusalem. But Francis later decided against it.

In the interview, Francis said that when he had a 40-minute video conference with Kirill on 16 March, the patriarch spent half of it reading from a sheet of paper "with all the justifications for the war".

Moscow describes its action in Ukraine as a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Kirill, 75, sees the war as a bulwark against a West he considers decadent, particularly over the acceptance of homosexuality.

"We (the pope and Kirill) are pastors of the same people of God. That is why we have to seek paths of peace, to cease the fire of weapons. The patriarch cannot become Putin's altar boy," Francis was quoted as saying.

The pope also said that when he met Viktor Orban on 21 April, the Hungarian prime minister told him "the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9", referring to the anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the anniversary would have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pope francisrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9531 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.68
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,870.69
+0.1%
Silver
22.64
+0.3%
Palladium
2,281.50
+0.8%
Platinum
976.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
104.97
-2.5%
Top 40
64,156
-0.4%
All Share
71,057
-0.4%
Resource 10
76,590
-0.4%
Industrial 25
78,132
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,942
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo