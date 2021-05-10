Portugal signs deal to help Mozambique to fight insurgencies after recent Palma attack

Portugal and Mozambique signed a new military cooperation accord on Monday to help the poor African nation confront a growing jihadist threat by beefing up training, notably of special forces.

Portuguese Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said the five-year plan builds on previous agreements between Lisbon and its former colony while adding new elements.

These include "a major training project for Mozambican special forces, which will entail a fourfold increase in the number of Portuguese personnel," Gomes Cravinho said at a joint press conference with his Mozambican counterpart Jaime Bessa Neto.

Gomes Cravinho laid the groundwork for the accord during a visit in December.



A 60-strong training mission kicked off after jihadists swooped on the coastal town of Palma on 24 March, killing dozens of people and triggering an exodus that included workers on a multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas project.

Jihadist groups have been assailing Palma's Cabo Delgado province bordering Tanzania since late 2017.

"The country is being attacked by foreign forces, by terrorism," Bessa Neto told the news conference.

"This is suffering that the international communiity must take on, to support the efforts of the Mozambican security forces."

He said the conflict had so far claimed some 2 000 lives among troops, civilians and jihadists, while displacing around 800,000 people.