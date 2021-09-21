7m ago

add bookmark

Post Trump, US Democrats offer bill to rein in presidential powers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo: Reuters
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo: Reuters
  • The "Protecting our Democracy Act", is set to restore the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.
  • The bill will also put new limits on the use of presidential pardons in cases involving contempt or obstruction of Congress.
  • It will also prohibit self-pardons by the president.

US House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking to pull back powers from the presidency, part of an effort by lawmakers to rein in the White House after what Democrats saw as overreach during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff planned to introduced the bill at a news conference. They said the "Protecting our Democracy Act," would restore the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government that was written into the US Constitution.

Among other things, it would put new limits on the use of presidential pardons in cases involving contempt or obstruction of Congress, prohibit self-pardons by the president and strengthen measures to prevent foreign election interference.

The bill also would increase protection of whistle blowers, protect the independence of inspectors general and strengthen congressional oversight of the use of emergency declarations.

ALSO READ | Trump surveillance of Democrats sparks abuse of power claims

During his presidency, Trump fired a series of inspectors general - watchdogs tasked with fighting corruption at federal agencies.

He also repeatedly declared national emergencies, including at the border with Mexico to force the transfer of military funds to build a wall there, a campaign promise, and another over relations with Iran to sidestep congressional review of military sales to Saudi Arabia.

The bill's path forward was uncertain. Democrats hold only a slim majority of House seats, and House Republicans stand firmly behind Trump. They overwhelmingly opposed his two impeachments and rejected a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

In a statement, Pelosi called the measure "a robust, transformative package of democracy reforms" that would prevent any president, of any party, from abusing the public trust.

Aides to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uspolitics
Lottery
R420k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
59% - 2842 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
18% - 851 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.82
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,776.03
+0.7%
Silver
22.61
+1.5%
Palladium
1,904.00
+0.7%
Platinum
960.00
+4.9%
Brent Crude
73.92
-1.9%
Top 40
56,086
+1.5%
All Share
62,362
+1.5%
Resource 10
55,821
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,767
+2.0%
Financial 15
13,883
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

4h ago

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo