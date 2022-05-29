1h ago

add bookmark

'Potential for a lot of rain' - downpours in Brazil leave at least 34 dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handout picture released by the Communication Department of Pernambuco State Government shows firefighters evacuating residents from a flooded area in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
Handout picture released by the Communication Department of Pernambuco State Government shows firefighters evacuating residents from a flooded area in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
Pernambuco State Government, AFP

  • Heavy rains have hit Brazil's Pernambuco state.
  • So far, 34 people have died.
  • A red alert was issued in Pernambuco.

Torrential rains that have plagued Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state since Tuesday have left at least 34 dead, 29 of which occurred over the previous day, according to the latest official update.

"From last Wednesday until midday this Saturday, 34 deaths were recorded in the state," said the Civil Defence in a statement.

READ | 'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

The most dramatic event occurred early Saturday morning when 19 people died in a major landslide in the Jardim Monteverde community, on the border between state capital Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

Six others were killed in another landslide in the municipality of Camaragibe. Two died in Recife and another in Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

Five others died earlier in the week, according to the Civil Defence.

Local press reports said three were killed by a landslide in Olinda, and a fourth person died after falling into a canal, also in Olinda.

Typical seasonal phenomenon

The heavy rains have also forced almost 1 000 people to flee their homes due to the flooding and landslides.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in a tweet, expressed his "sorrow and solidarity to the victims of this sad disaster" and said his government will do everything possible "to alleviate the suffering".

He added that teams from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Citizenship are being deployed "to assist in relief operations and provide the necessary aid to affected families".

Videos posted on social media show wide flooded avenues in several municipalities, collapsing houses and landslides.

According to meteorologist Estael Sias, of the MetSul agency, the heavy rains lashing Pernambuco and, to a lesser extent, four other northeastern states, are the product of a typical seasonal phenomenon called "eastern waves".

He explained that those are areas of "atmospheric disturbance" that move from the African continent to Brazil's northeastern coastal region.

He said:

In other areas of the Atlantic this instability forms hurricanes, but in northeastern Brazil it has the potential for a lot of rain and even thunderstorms.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) maintained its "red alert" through Sunday in Pernambuco, its highest level of warning for flooding and landslides.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, the volume of rainfall reached 236mm in some parts of the Pernambuco capital, according to the mayor's office.

That is equivalent to more than 70% of the forecast for the whole month of May in the city.


The Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency said the situation could worsen as rain will continue for the next 24 hours in the state.

Over the past year, hundreds of Brazilians have died in flooding and landslides brought on by torrential downpours.

In February, more than 230 people were killed in the city of Petropolis, the Brazilian empire's 19th-century summer capital, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Heavy rainfall turned streets in the area to gushing rivers and triggered landslides in poor hillside neighbourhoods that wiped out virtually everything in their path.

Early last month 14 more people were killed, also by flooding and landslides in Rio de Janeiro state.

The victims included a mother and six of her children, who were buried when a landslide swept away their home, officials said.

Experts say rainy season downpours in Brazil are being augmented by La Nina - the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean - and by climate change.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazil
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4105 votes
No
53% - 4580 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo