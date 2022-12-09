40m ago

Power outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness, technical glitch blamed

Deserted streets in Paris, France.
Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • A power outage affected multiple areas in the south of France on Thursday night.
  • About 125 000 households were impacted by the outage. 
  • The outage lasted from 22:15 to 23:00. 

Several districts of southern Paris were plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power outage tied to a technical glitch on an electrical transformer of energy supplier Enedis.

The incident comes amid worries that power blackouts could cripple infrastructure in France as the first cold snap of the winter tests the resilience of the power network.

Many streets in Paris's third, fourth, fifth arrondissements were hit by the power cuts around 22:15 and power was restored around 23:00, grid operator RTE's division for the region encompassing Paris, Ile de France said.

"Around 125 000 households were affected at the height of the incident," it said.

A spokeswoman for Enedis told Reuters the transformer fault caused a break in a high voltage line.

She said the fault was not tied to a load-shedding exercise Enedis and RTE will carry out on Friday to prepare for possible controlled outages amid tight supplies.

The spokeswoman added:

Today we are carrying out a crisis exercise as we routinely do.

Government ministers have warned of possible power outages in case of a gap between supply and demand, which they said would last no longer than two hours and be flagged in advance.

State-run utility EDF, a parent company of Enedis, is racing to get nuclear reactors hit by corrosion problems back on line.


