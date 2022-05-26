Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked south eastern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured.



The quake hit at 07:02 local time, at a depth of 218 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.

Its epicentre was 20 kilometers northeast of the town of Azangaro, close to Lake Titicaca on the border with Bolivia.

Peruvian authorities said the quake caused a shockwave felt in southwestern regions bordering Chile.

"For the moment, given the level of intensity at the surface, it should not generate any more damage than fear," Hernando Tavera, the director of Peru's Geophysics Institute, told RPP radio station.

"When the quake is deeper there is less shaking of the ground."

Peru, which lies on the Ring of Fire, is hit every year by at least 400 perceptible quakes.

The Ring of Fire is an area of high volcanic and seismic activity around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean.





