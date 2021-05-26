1h ago

add bookmark

Powerful Cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India, over 1 million people evacuated

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week, after Cyclone Tauktae tore up the country's western coast.
  • Winds gusting up to 140km/h are expected, with warnings of tidal surges issued in coastal areas.
  • More than a million people have been moved out of the storm's path.

BHUBANESWAR – A powerful cyclone with winds gusting to 140km/h has begun landfall in eastern India, the weather office said on Wednesday, warning of tidal surges in the coastal areas.

Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore up the western coast, causing mass evacuations and piling up the pressure on authorities trying to tackle a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections.

Seawater reaches a nearby road while Cyclone Yaas
Residents in a beachfront area as seawater reaches a nearby road while Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal, in Digha on 26 May 2021.

Television showed rough seas and strong winds and rains lashing the eastern state of Odisha. Shops and homes were boarded up.

The weather office said the "very severe cyclone" had begun landfall and will cross Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal states by noon.

Storm preparations

More than a million people have been moved out of the storm's path, authorities said. Storm surges have been forecast in the low-lying areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Police said they had rescued 10 people whose boat capsized near the shore in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

The Indian navy said its naval base Chilka was monitoring ships in the area and was ready to mount rescue and relief operations.

Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of year, and often roar ashore, causing deaths and destruction in coastal areas of both India and Bangladesh.

A devastating second wave of coronavirus infections complicated storm preparations. Officials in Odisha said they had suspended testing, vaccination and door-to-door health survey in the three districts that lay directly in the storm's path.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacyclonesweather
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2870 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10729 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.86
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.10
+0.3%
Silver
28.12
+0.4%
Palladium
2,799.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,205.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,384
+0.5%
All Share
66,400
+0.5%
Resource 10
65,269
-0.3%
Industrial 25
85,930
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,073
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo