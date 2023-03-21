Powerful earthquake felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Powerful earthquake felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. (Getty Images)
A powerful earthquake has been felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to witnesses.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from Tuesday’s quake.
Initial reports said the tremor was felt in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, as well as a number of Pakistani cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.
Witnesses also reported feeling the shaking in Indian-administered Kashmir, as well as in India’s capital, New Delhi.
