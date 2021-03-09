1h ago

add bookmark

President of Honduras helped smuggle tons of cocaine into the US, court hears

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Juan Orlando Hernandez, President of the Republic of Honduras.
Juan Orlando Hernandez, President of the Republic of Honduras.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Get
  • The president of Honduras has allegedly aided in the smuggling of cocaine into the US, a court has heard.
  • Juan Orlando Hernandez is alleged to have accepted a bribe from an alleged trafficker.
  • Hernandez has been the president since 2014.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez helped smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States, a US prosecutor said Tuesday at the trial of an accused drug trafficker.

That accused trafficker, Geovanny Fuentes, bribed the president with $25 000 in cash and this made Fuentes "untouchable," prosecutor Jacob Gutwillig said in opening arguments at the New York federal trial.

The president, said the prosecutor, "made the defendant bullet-proof."

Fuentes paid the money to Hernandez in meetings in 2013 and 2014, the prosecutor said.

Hernandez has been in power since January 2014 and won a second term in 2018.

An accountant named Jose Sanchez who was present at those meetings will tell the jury "the shock, the fear he felt when he saw the defendant sitting with the president," said Gutwillig.

Sanchez worked at a rice-growing company through which the defendant laundered money, the prosecutor alleged.

This witness will tell the jury that the president told Fuentes "that they'd transport so much cocaine into the US they'd shove the drugs up the noses of the gringos," said Gutwillig.

Defense attorney Eylan Schulman tried to discredit what the witness allegedly plans to tell the jury.

"Supposedly $25 000 is all it costs to bribe a president," said Schulman.

Sanchez, said Schulman, "has a lot to gain and little to lose. He has an asylum application pending with the immigration service."

US prosecutors consider Hernandez to be a co-conspirator of Fuentes in smuggling tons of cocaine to the US but they have not charged him.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ushondurascourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4616 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3093 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+1.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.94)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(+1.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.79
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.01)
Gold
1716.18
(+1.88)
Silver
26.00
(+3.33)
Platinum
1172.99
(+3.15)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2305.00
(-0.32)
All Share
68655.96
(+0.34)
Top 40
63098.33
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12863.11
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
88303.23
(+1.32)
Resource 10
70942.69
(-1.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo