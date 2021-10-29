42m ago

add bookmark

President tells Ukrainians to 'turn on brain', get jabs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Volodymyr Zelensky. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
Volodymyr Zelensky. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday pleaded with his compatriots to "turn on your brain" and get vaccinated as the country struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections.

Ukraine reported 26 870 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Friday - a record for the ex-Soviet country.

"I ask everyone to switch off social networks and turn on your brain," Zelensky said.

"We must get vaccinated," he said during a trip to the southern port city of Odessa, adding that "it is the only solution".

Despite three vaccines being available in Ukraine - AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Chinese-made CoronaVac - only about 20 percent of Ukrainians are fully vaccinated.

Authorities in the country of around 41 million people initially struggled to source vaccine doses and have since fought to convince vaccine-sceptic Ukrainians to get inoculated.

But new restrictions requiring vaccinations have seen people across the country flock to vaccine centres, with inoculations now running at about 290 000 people a day.

"Today we have a good pace (of vaccination), but, nevertheless, the number of cases and deaths is increasing," Zelensky warned, calling to speed up the vaccination rate.

Ukraine has recorded more than 2.8 million coronavirus cases and 66 000 deaths.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrainecoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
60% - 1155 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
20% - 389 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
19% - 370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

12h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,778.39
-1.1%
Silver
23.91
-0.7%
Palladium
1,969.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,019.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
61,103
-0.5%
All Share
67,707
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,555
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,850
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,943
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo