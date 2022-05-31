31m ago

'Pretty motivated' - Biden vows action on gun violence as funerals begin for Texas school massacre

  • Funerals for the Texas school massacre victims are being held.
  • US President Joe Biden vowed action on gun control.
  • An anonymous donor pledged $175 000 to help cover costs.

Grieving families were to hold the first funerals on Tuesday for Texas shooting victims one week after a school massacre left 19 children and two teachers dead, with US President Joe Biden vowing to push for stricter US gun regulation.

Mourners attended wakes in the town of Uvalde on Monday for some of the child victims gunned down by a local 18-year-old man who was then killed by police.

READ | 'Our hearts are broken' - heartbroken Texas school massacre town begs Biden: 'Do something'

At one funeral home - just across the street from Robb Elementary School where the shooting occurred - friends, family and strangers attended a closed-casket visitation for 10-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza. 

Pictures of the young girl decorated the space.

Esther Rubio, who described the scene as "very sombre", came from nearby San Antonio with her husband.

"I don't know what else to say, because there's no words to describe (it)," she said.

READ | America has 20 million AR-15 style rifles in circulation, and more guns than people in the country

Remembrances for another slain student, Maite Rodriguez, began just hours later.

'Pretty motivated'

In Washington, Biden - who visited the small town about an hour's drive from the Mexico border earlier in the weekend - responded to desperate calls for weapons reform.

"I've been pretty motivated all along" to act on guns, Biden told reporters on Monday.

"I'm going to continue to push," he said.

He added:

I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it.


A bipartisan group of US lawmakers worked through the Memorial Day weekend to pursue possible areas of compromise.

They reportedly were focusing on laws to raise the age for gun purchases or to allow police to remove guns from people deemed at risk - but not on an outright ban on high-powered rifles like the weapon used Tuesday in Uvalde or the one used 10 days earlier in Buffalo, New York.

Uvalde's first funerals are set for Tuesday, with others scheduled through mid-June. 


The huge number of victims, many with horrific wounds, has left the town's two funeral homes turning to embalmers and morticians from across Texas for help.

One anonymous donor has pledged $175 000 to help cover funeral costs, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

The Uvalde massacre - the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 - came less than two weeks after 10 people died in the attack at a Buffalo grocery store by a young gunman targeting African Americans.

While mass shootings draw anguished attention and spur momentary demands for change, most US gun violence passes with scant notice.

The country's Memorial Day weekend - Monday is a national holiday - has been marked by yet more graphic violence.

At least 132 gun deaths and 329 injuries were recorded nationwide from Saturday to Monday evening, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.


Gun-control advocates hoped the shock over the Uvalde tragedy, coming even as people in Buffalo were burying victims of the attack there, might finally prompt politicians to act.

A few key lawmakers, including a Democratic senator involved in the weekend talks in Washington, have expressed guarded optimism that the group might make progress, even in the face of deep resistance from most Republicans and some rural-state Democrats.

"There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have seen since Sandy Hook," Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told TV interviewers Sunday, adding that bipartisan "serious negotiations" were under way.


Biden said on Monday he is deliberately "not negotiating with any of the Republicans yet".

But, he added: "I know what happened when we had rational action before" on gun regulation.

He said:

It did significantly cut down mass murders.

Mourners in Uvalde - a mostly Latino town of 15 000 - have echoed calls for change.

"At the end of the day, if this child cannot even sip a glass of wine because he's too young, then guess what? He's too young to purchase a firearm," said Pamela Ellis, who travelled from Houston to pay her respects.

