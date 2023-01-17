27m ago

add bookmark

'Preventing a nuclear accident': UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The IAEA is negotiating for a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
  • Russian forces captured the Ukrainian plant in March 2022.
  • IAEA head Rafael Grossi said negotiations were complicated by political and military officers.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation.

Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

"The situation around the plant continues to be very, very dangerous," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. 

"A nuclear accident, an accident with serious radiological consequences, is in nobody's interest."

READ | 'All tanks should be given to Ukraine,' says Latvian president as pressure mounts on Germany

Russia downplayed the IAEA's visit and its powers.

"The IAEA has neither statutory, nor technological, nor other capabilities to prevent a nuclear catastrophe in the event of attacks on nuclear power plants," Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the CEO of Russian state energy organisation Rosenergoatom, told Russian state TASS news agency on Tuesday.

"Therefore, from this point of view, the presence of IAEA inspectors at all nuclear power plants is ineffective and is in a greater part politically motivated."

Grossi, who said he hoped to meet in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, acknowledged that brokering a protection zone was taking longer than expected.

"No one wants to have this zone if it is considered... a military advantage for one side or the other, and I am trying to convince everybody this is not the case," he said. 

He added:

It's about preventing a nuclear accident.

Grossi was making his sixth visit to Ukraine since the February invasion to implement recently announced plans for a continuous presence of nuclear safety experts at all of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

He visited the South Ukraine plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, about 350km south of Kyiv, and was also scheduled to visit plants at Chornobyl and Rivne, establishing a two-person team of IAEA experts at each facility.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA says it already has a permanent presence of up to four experts at Zaporizhzhia, and a two-member team is also expected at the Khmelnitsky plant.

Grossi, who previously said he hoped to broker a deal before the end of 2022, said last week that talks with Kyiv and Moscow had become more complicated because they involved not just diplomats, but also military officers.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia facility.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 1045 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 4290 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.58
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,909.30
-0.3%
Silver
24.07
-0.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,203
+0.2%
All Share
79,301
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,108
-0.1%
Industrial 25
100,442
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,030
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

9h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

9h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

9h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo