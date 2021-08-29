42m ago

add bookmark

Priest and three other men charged with rape, murder of nine-year-old Indian girl

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Officials confirm the arrest of three men and a priest for raping and murdering a nine-year-old in New Delhi, India.
  • The 53-year-old priest and three workers allegedly assaulted her after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water.
  • The case sparked days of protests from activists and residents who held placards, hoping to make their voices heard.

A priest and three other men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a low-caste nine-year-old girl, Indian police said, in a case that sparked days of protests in New Delhi.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on August 1 after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water.

The four men, who have been in custody since they were detained in early August, face the death penalty.

The girl's mother earlier told police the men called her to the crematorium and claimed her daughter was electrocuted.

They told her that if she reported the incident to police, doctors conducting an autopsy would remove her child's organs and sell them.

Her daughter's body was then cremated, before some locals intervened and pulled some charred remains from the pyre.

The 400-page charge sheet from Delhi Police cited "scientific, technical and other evidence" and witness testimony, the government said in a statement late Saturday.

READ | Higher Health, higher education dept in SA release guidelines to follow in fight against GBV on campus

It added that its push for charges to be laid within 30 days of the alleged incident reflected its "zero tolerance" of crimes against women and girls in the nation of 1.3 billion people.

An average of nearly 90 rapes of girls and women were reported in the country every day in 2019, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

But large numbers of sexual assaults are believed to go unreported.

The case also highlighted the treatment of the 200 million-strong Dalit community, the lowest group under the country's caste system.

The community has long faced discrimination and abuse in India. Activists say attacks against Dalits have increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiagender based violence
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4278 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6718 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo