Prigozhin reportedly aimed to capture generals, while Russia said it paid Wagner group over $1 billion

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to detain the heads of the Russian military, but they discovered his planned rebellion early and avoided capture.
  • Prigozhin sought to seize archrivals Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, and chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov while they were on a visit to the south.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had paid out just over $1 billion last year to the Wagner mercenary group.

Wagner army chief Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to detain the heads of the Russian military in last week's mutiny, but they discovered his planned rebellion early and avoided capture, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited Western officials saying that Prigozhin sought to seize archrivals Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, and chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov while they were on a visit to the south.

But the Russian domestic security service FSB learned of the plan and Shoigu and Gerasimov changed their travel, the Journal said, citing unnamed officials.

That forced Prigozhin to move early, and on Friday his Wagner forces seized control of the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, a key logistics and command centre for the war on Ukraine.

US officials have told media that they knew days ahead about the planned uprising, in which Prigozhin sent a column of forces from his privately-run army toward Moscow before giving up as President Vladimir Putin branded the group "traitors".

Also citing unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported that senior Russian General Sergei Surovikin knew in advance of Prigozhin's mutiny plans.The advance knowledge by top military officials could have prevented potential allies of Prigozhin and Wagner from joining the revolt, contributing to its failure.

Russian National Guard Commander Viktor Zolotov said on Tuesday that there were leaks from Wagner about the revolt, and alleged that Western agents could have been behind it, according to Russian state media.

Russia paid over $1 billion to Wagner 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow had paid out last year just over $1 billion to the Wagner mercenary group, which last week staged a failed mutiny.

"The state paid to the Wagner group around $1 billion for salaries for fighters and incentive rewards between May 2022 and May 2023 alone," Putin said.

He was speaking to defence officials in televised remarks at the start of a meeting.Russia once denied the very existence of Wagner, a shadowy mercenary army that defends Moscow's interests with operations in several African and Middle Eastern states.

But since its fighters became one of the mainstays of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Wagner's chief - former Kremlin catering contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin - has gone public.

On Saturday, Wagner launched a revolt - ostensibly to resist efforts to fold it into the official ministry of defence structure - seized an army headquarters and marched on Moscow.

Putin has condemned this as a betrayal, and ordered that Wagner lose its heavy weaponry, while its fighters either join the regular armed forces or accept exile in Belarus.And by revealing the huge scale of official spending on Wagner's services, Putin has confirmed that it has effectively been acting as an arm of the state.

Putin said:

The content of the entire Wagner group was fully provided by the state, from the Ministry of Defence, from the state budget. We fully funded this group.

That Wagner's leaders now be portrayed as traitors is a turn around for Russian state messaging. Previously the group enjoyed heroic status as part of the Ukraine offensive.

Even while criticising Wagner in the wake of Saturday's revolt, Putin was clear not to attack rank-and-file troops, "because they really showed courage and heroism".


