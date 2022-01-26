Prince Andrew seeking jury trial in sex assault case in New York

Britain's Prince Andrew is seeking a jury trial to clear his name in the sexual assault civil complaint he is fighting in New York, his lawyers announced Wednesday.

"Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint," his attorney wrote in a motion.

His accuser, Victoria Giuffre, has said she had sex with the prince when she was 17 and a minor under US law after meeting him through the late US financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations, which have left him in disgrace and forced him to withdraw from royal duties.

Earlier this month Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable roles after Judge Lewish Kaplan denied his plea to dismiss Giuffre's case.

Giuffre, who is now 38, alleges that Andrew sexually assaulted her at the London home of socialite and Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001.

