1h ago

add bookmark

Prison boss in Philippines denies digging escape tunnel for inmates, says hole was for scuba diving

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Bilibid Prison.
New Bilibid Prison.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
  • A prison boss in the Philippines has denied that a huge tunnel dug beside his house was to assist prisoners in escaping. 
  • Gerald Bantag has instead insisted that the tunnel was for scuba diving.
  • Bantag resided on the sprawling prison premises before being suspended. 

A Philippine corrections chief accused of ordering the killing of a journalist has claimed that a huge pit dug beside his home in a Manila prison complex was not an escape tunnel for inmates, but for scuba diving.

Estimated to be 60m deep and 40m wide, the hole was found at the official residence of Gerald Bantag after he was suspended as director general of the Bureau of Corrections.

Police have accused Bantag of ordering the murder of prominent radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, who was shot dead outside his home in the capital last month.

He has denied involvement in the killing.

Bantag, who remains free while prosecutors decide if there is enough evidence to charge him, has admitted to local media that he ordered the excavation at his home.

WATCH | Tropical Storm Nalgae: Philippines death toll climbs to 48, with 22 people missing

Bantag said he is a scuba diver and wanted to create the "deepest swimming pool in Manila", according to an interview broadcasted earlier this month.

But another swimming pool measuring about 25m long had already been built just several metres from the pit.

Bantag denied the hole was designed to be an escape tunnel for inmates locked up inside the overcrowded New Bilibid Prison, whose sprawling grounds contain Bantag's former home.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said last week that Bantag had told him he was searching for the fabled treasure stolen from around Southeast Asia by Japanese forces in World War II and rumoured to be buried in the Philippines.

Remulla said:

That was supposed to be a treasure hunt... I told him to stop it.

Bantag was appointed prisons chief in September 2019 by then president Rodrigo Duterte.

Bantag also allegedly kept horses which he and detainees used to ride, said Sonny Del Rosario, chief of the Bureau of Corrections public information office.

That was "obviously not" part of the official rehabilitation programme for inmates, he told AFP on Wednesday.

Del Rosario said:

It's the first time that a director owns horses. I don't know the reason.

Del Rosario said the prisons authority had experienced "many controversies in the past".

He insisted "not all of us are corrupt".

"The majority of the employees of the Bureau of Corrections are very, very good," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philippinescrimeprison
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2622 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1176 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,752.10
-0.2%
Silver
21.31
-0.9%
Palladium
1,859.65
-1.3%
Platinum
985.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
85.34
-0.1%
Top 40
66,929
+0.3%
All Share
73,303
+0.2%
Resource 10
71,558
+0.1%
Industrial 25
87,739
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,364
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

7h ago

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

7h ago

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural...

7h ago

'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural Eastern Cape
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo