40m ago

add bookmark

'Profound threat' - US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The US issued a warning to entities working with Iran's drone programme.
  • This comes as Russia used drones linked to attack Kyiv.
  • Russia is not attacking military targets, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US warned on Monday it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran's drone programme after Russia used the imports for deadly kamikaze strikes in Kyiv.

"Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence - the US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world - especially those in the region and across the world, frankly - should be seeing as a profound threat," he said.

Ukrainian officials said that the strikes killed four people in Kyiv - including a couple expecting a baby - and knocked out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages as the country prepares for winter.

READ | Ukraine says 108 women freed in swap with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide "everything possible" to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter.

The Russians are "attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, the things that people need in their daily lives that are not military targets", Blinken told reporters at Stanford University in California.

Blinken said:

It is a sign of increased desperation by Russia, but it's also a sign of the levels that they will stoop to and that we've seen repeatedly when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In Washington, Patel said the US also believed that Iran's shipment of the drones - formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles - violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which blessed a now moribund 2015 nuclear deal.

"It is our belief that these UAVs that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231," he said.

The resolution's ban on Iranian exports of conventional weapons expired in October 2020 despite efforts at the UN by the administration of then-president Donald Trump, who left the nuclear deal.

But the resolution maintains restrictions through October 2023 on exports related to ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear weapons.

Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said that some of the Iranian drones being sold to Russia have malfunctioned.

The transfer shows the "enormous pressure" on Russia, which according to US figures has lost 6 000 pieces of equipment since invading Ukraine, he said.

Moscow is "being forced frankly to resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment", he said.

US officials have previously said that Russia, historically a major arms exporter, is also turning to North Korea while China has rebuffed calls for assistance.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2723 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 6850 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 149 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.99
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.42
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,654.61
+0.2%
Silver
18.77
+0.6%
Palladium
2,020.50
+1.1%
Platinum
922.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,638
0.0%
All Share
66,191
0.0%
Resource 10
61,920
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,074
0.0%
Financial 15
14,681
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

3h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo